Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: What Parker said

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, speaking to BBC Sport: "We understood the challenge we faced today. It was crucial we got a result. We brought passion, desire and energy, and we were well worthy of the result.

"My message to the players was to embrace the challenge. There are many more challenges coming but with that attitude, we have a chance."

On Kieffer Moore scoring in the Premier League: "He is a different option for us. He suffered with a big injury. We have worked tirelessly with him and he gives us an option. He is a mobile No 9, a big threat in and around the box. He was well worthy of his goal."