Bournemouth's former non-league striker Kieffer Moore, speaking to BBC Sport: "This feels like everything I have been working for.

"I haven't done it on my own. I've had the support of my family and friends. I think everything is coming to fruition now.

"We have a very good team here and we have a great bond in the changing room and you can see that out there.

"It was a great performance. To come away three points on the opening day of the season is all that we wanted.

"We wanted to physically impose ourselves and we did that. We want teams coming here to be almost scared of us. We executed game plan perfectly.

"It's amazing [to score in the Premier League]. I take each game step by step and never get ahead of myself. I am going to relish playing in the Premier League but I am not going to get ahead of myself."