Manchester City v Chelsea: Team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will hope to welcome back some of the seven first-team players who were reportedly ruled out due to Covid-19.

John Stones is nearing a return from injury, but Riyad Mahrez is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea remain without injured defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal in the absence of Edouard Mendy due to Afcon.

