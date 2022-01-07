Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Burnley v Huddersfield

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Huddersfield to win on penalties)

Geographically, Burnley and Huddersfield are very close - I have a feeling there will not be much between them on the pitch either.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche will miss his side's game after testing positive for Covid, and that is another reason I think Huddersfield might cause a shock. There will be plenty of their fans there to see it too.

Danny's prediction: 0-1

I can see Huddersfield upsetting Burnley though. I watched Leeds beat Burnley last weekend and despite having a strong defence, they looked a bit toothless going forward.