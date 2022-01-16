Former England defender Stephen Warnock says Rafael Benitez was "probably an appointment that never really fitted" Everton.

Benitez leaves after less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park.

"I think it has been coming. Everton fans have voiced their opinions for a large part of the season.

"I was surprised when he went for the job and surprised that Farhad Moshiri thought the fans would accept it.

"There has not been a real style or identity of how they would want to play. Everyone thought he would come in and make them hard to beat, if anything, they look very easy to beat."