Former Everton and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison praised a "statement win" from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side moved into the Carabao Cup final with victory at Arsenal - but Virgil van Dijk did not agree.

"They were superb tonight," Hutchison said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It was the small details from Klopp in how he managed his substitutions and they could have scored three or four.

"They were dominant and it was a stellar performance."

Centre-back Van Dijk rejected the suggestion however, saying: "I don't feel like it was a statement win.

"We played very well and have showed this type of performance all season. We totally deserved to go to Wembley."

