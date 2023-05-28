Everton defender Conor Coady speaking to Sky Sports: "Relief. It's becoming a thing now and we don't want it to become a thing. It's been the hardest season in my career. There's a lot of relief.

"We weren't really aware until we came inside at half-time. We needed to stay in the game. There was loads of pressure. It's just an overwhelming relief. We need to not make this a common theme. This club has to rise and get better now.

"It's up to us now. It's been the hardest season ever. It's been so tough mentally and emotionally because we have to be better. This club has to be in the Premier League so we have to get better.

"People think we're robots and don't think about these things but it's been a hard season. It's important a line in the sand is drawn now because it's a big club and we have to improve."