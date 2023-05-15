'50-50 chance' Tillman extends Ibrox stay

An "extremely proud" Malik Tillman has said "it might not be the end" of his time at Rangers after picking up the PFA Scotland young player of the year award after an impressive season with the club.

The 20-year-old, who is on-loan from Bayern Munich, beat Celtic pair Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley to the gong, as well as League 2 Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly to the gong.

"I'm extremely happy to be voted for," he told Sky Sports, external.

"It's a huge honour. The other nominees deserved it as well. I have to keep going and do the best I can."

The USA international, who scored 12 times this campaign, has had his season cut short due to a hamstring injury endured in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

"I hoped for a better ending, but it is quite common in football to get injuries and I'm just unlucky to be one of them," he added.

"I had a great time here, it might not be the end, we'll see what happens in the summer."

When asked the chances of him extending his stay at Ibrox he said, "it's 50-50.

"It's up to Rangers, Bayern Munich and me so it's completely open. I'm coming to speak to Michael Beale in the coming days, see what he's saying and then see what Bayern Munich are saying."