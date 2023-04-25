Manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game at West Ham on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Forward Roberto Firmino won't be fit for the game at London Stadium but Klopp said: "I hope at the end of the week he is closer."

Midfielder Naby Keita is "much closer" and Klopp added: "If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today."

Liverpool "still have to prove ourselves" as they chase European qualification. Klopp added: "We have to keep going."

The German praised "exceptional" Diogo Jota after the forward's four goals in his past two games.

Klopp said he heard the search for a new sporting director is moving in the "right direction" but added: "I am not the person who can give a real answer."

On Wednesday's opponents West Ham, whose form has improved, Klopp said: "[They are] a good team and are showing their quality again."

