Who is the best player to have faced Aston Villa?

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

It's back to that famous night at Villa Park in March 1998 against Atletico Madrid to remember the best player I've ever seen live.

Christian Vieri, one of the hottest strikers in Europe at that time, lined up for Madrid in that game. I remember his touch, skill, pace and movement being a level above anything on the pitch and you could tell he was the complete striker.

Vieri went on to become a legend particularly at Inter Milan and Italy, and was selected by Pele as one of the top 125 players to ever play the game.

Although he didn't score on that night, it was an absolute privilege to watch him play.

