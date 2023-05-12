Beale on Morelos relationship, McCrorie's place in team & state of squad
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side host Celtic in the season's final Old Firm derby on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Robby McCrorie will again start in goal - Beale has "a lot of faith" in the keeper.
But Rangers will be without forward Ryan Kent and centre-back Ben Davies for the weekend.
Beale says there is "no drama" between himself and Alfredo Morelos, despite the manager's public criticism of the striker after last Sunday's win over Aberdeen.
Morelos is "keen to keep showcasing what he can do" in what is set to be his his final month at Rangers.
Beale wants to give the fans an Old Firm victory after a "season of disappointment".
The Ibrox boss is keen to have new recruits signed in time for the start of pre-season at the end of June.
Current players have been told who will not be offered new contracts, but no names were mentioned by the Rangers manager.