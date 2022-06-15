Harry Kane said England's 4-0 loss to Hungary is the first low point he has experienced under Gareth Southgate and has urged fans to keep calm.

When asked about Southgate's future, Kane said: "It's a really disappointing question to be asked. Let's not forget where we have come from.

"Gareth has been a key part of transforming this England team to one of the most successful sides we have had in the past 50 years.

"I know it's disappointing for the fans. It has been a disappointing camp. Every now and then football throws up a surprise - we have to look at the big picture.

"It's the first low point I've had in five years - a really disappointing night. We expect to win these games, but it wasn't our night. We need to stay calm and learn from it.

"We've had two fantastic tournaments in a row. It's not the time to panic. It's a loss we're disappointed with, but we need to stay calm and we know we have stuff to work on."

