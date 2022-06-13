Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Tottenham this summer and where Spurs need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alastair: Spurs need depth, depth and more depth ahead of next season. Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have been good early free agents, and the frequently suggested Christian Eriksen, Djed Spence, and either Pau Torres or Alessandro Bastoni would be fantastic. Really need help at both full-back positions and especially in the middle of the park. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been mooted, but I’d take Yves Bissouma!

Ryan: Well, first off we need that back-up striker. We are also in dire need of a creative midfielder and another winger as Steven Bergwijn is on his way out too. A wing-back and a first-team centre-back are a must. A busy and productive window needed for any sort of success next season given the moves the other clubs are making across Europe already...

Simon: Spurs could challenge for the title if they sign a world-class centre-back and a top-class creative midfielder to help increase the supply to Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane even further. The players Spurs signed in January will hopefully all continue to improve too.

Jerome: The frees so far (Perisic and Forster) are a promising start, but the key transfer will be this top-class centre-back Conte is looking for. After that, we need a creative midfielder and wing-backs - I’m personally not as convinced as others by Djed Spence, we’ve signed a lot of very expensive young prospects in recent years that haven’t delivered.

Steven: Defensively we still need some reinforcements. I would suggest a left-sided centre-back and possibly another centre-back who can play in the middle of a back three. Someone creative in midfield would also be good, possibly bringing back Eriksen on a free would be good business. I'd like a few to leave like Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez.

Mark: Firstly we need to keep our top players. Pretty underwhelmed by our signings so far but I trust Antonio Conte. We need another striker to take the burden off Kane and Son. New right and left-backs, ideally who can play as wing-backs, and at least one quick, steady centre-back. A central midfielder in the Roy Keane mould would be outstanding, Eriksen too!

Have your say here