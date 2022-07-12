Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole says manager Thomas Tuchel has shown his "value as a leader" during a difficult period for the club and believes they will contend for the Premier League title this season.

The club was taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly in May after former owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale and was sanctioned.

It led to restrictions on Chelsea's commercial activities and uncertainty about the club's future, but Cole said: "I think Tuchel has really done a great job marshalling this period and the change of ownership.

"It was unprecedented, and he showed his value as a leader and the manager, just as much as when Chelsea won the Champions League. How Chelsea dealt with that, it was very impressive.

"As a Chelsea fan, you're very comfortable with him there. There will be some exciting moments, there will be some ups and downs like there always is in football but I'm pretty sure that Chelsea will be competing this year."