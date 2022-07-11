'I feel a lot of joy' - Palace sign Mali midfielder Doucoure
- Published
Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of midfielder Cheick Doucoure on a five-year deal from Lens.
The 22-year-old Mali international is Patrick Vieira's third signing of the summer after winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
"I'm very happy. I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player," said Doucoure. "I’m proud to be at Palace today."
Doucoure made 36 appearances for Lens last season, scoring one goal.
