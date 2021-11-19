Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United look to make it four Premier League matches unbeaten when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. That is something they last did in May, when they closed out the season with four straight victories starting with an impressive home win over Spurs.

The upturn in form prior to the international break may suggest there is little reason to change the side that performed so well in the draw with Leicester City last time out. The question is whether head coach Marcelo Bielsa can if he wants to?

Are striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) and right-back Luke Ayling (knee) finally ready after two months out of action?

Defender Robin Koch (pubis) has missed all but the opening game of the campaign, while left-back Junior Firpo (muscle) appears to be near a return after six weeks away from first-team action.

Versatile Jamie Shackleton should be available after a minor problem kept him out against the Foxes and hopefully striker Joe Gelhardt too, having pulled out of the England Under-20 squad.

It will be the first chance to ask Bielsa what he makes of the effect Antonio Conte is having at Spurs, two years to the day since his fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club.