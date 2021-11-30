Aston Villa v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Aston Villa have lost 12 of their past 14 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (won one, drawn one), conceding 39 goals in these games (2.8 per game).

Manchester City have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions (D1) since a 3-2 loss at Villa Park in September 2013.

Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against reigning champions, though they did beat Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park last season. The last time they won consecutive home league games against the reigning top-flight champions was in April/December 1976 (vs Derby and Liverpool).