Watford v Southampton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Just one change for Watford from the side that thrashed Everton 5-2 last weekend.
Claudio Ranieri gives a start to Joao Pedro with Ozan Tufan dropping to the bench. There’s also a place among the substitutes for Danny Rose, who had been out with a calf injury.
Watford XI: Foster, Nkagia, Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sissoko, Kucka, Hernandez, King.
Subs: Bachmann, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Nkoulou, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse returns to the first team after serving a three-match ban for his red card against Chelsea.
He’s one of four changes made by Ralph Hasenhuttl to the side who drew 2-2 with Burnley last time out.
Kyle Walker-Peters, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams also come in, with Romain Perraud, Ibrahima Diallo and Theo Walcott dropping to the bench and Armando Broja sidelined with an ankle injury.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Redmond, Adams.
Subs: Forster (GK), Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Valery, S Armstrong.