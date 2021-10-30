Watford v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Just one change for Watford from the side that thrashed Everton 5-2 last weekend.

Claudio Ranieri gives a start to Joao Pedro with Ozan Tufan dropping to the bench. There’s also a place among the substitutes for Danny Rose, who had been out with a calf injury.

Watford XI: Foster, Nkagia, Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sissoko, Kucka, Hernandez, King.

Subs: Bachmann, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Nkoulou, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.