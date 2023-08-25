Leon Balogun insists Rangers need to "park" their Champions League play-off tie with PSV Eindhoven as they continue their Scottish Premiership campaign against Ross County.

The Ibrox side drew 2-2 with the Dutch team in Tuesday's first leg, with the return in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Michael Beale's side play their third Premiership game of the season in Dingwall on Saturday at lunchtime, having won one and lost one so far.

"You have to park that," said defender Balogun, 35. "We have to play to our best ability tomorrow. PSV definitely the second half, I think you saw a massive improvement. There's bits to take from that game that we have to use going forward. That looks a lot more like that Rangers team that we want to be.

"[Ross County had a] strong performance against Celtic, so we definitely have to be ready and up for a fight before we think about wanting to play and force our game on to them."