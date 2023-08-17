'The Tynecastle crowd will be massive' - Devlin

Cammy Devlin is braced for a special night under the Tynecastle lights and insists the crowd will play a massive part if Hearts are to overturn their 2-1 deficit against Rosenborg.

The Jambos welcome the Norwegian side in the second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday night.

“The Tynecastle crowd will be massive, it gets spoken about a lot,” Australia midfielder Devlin told BBC Scotland.

“It only gets spoken about because of how massive and how much of an advantage it can be for us, that’s been shown recently and in the games last year.

“The games under the lights, it is such a special atmosphere and as a player it’s just so cool to walk out to.

“We’ve got another opportunity tomorrow to make them proud and fingers crossed we can put the game-plan into practice."

Devlin lapped up his first taste of European football last season, with Hearts finishing third in their Conference League group, and is desperate for more.

“As a player, playing in Europe wasn’t something that I thought was going to happen when I came over here," he added.

“To have done that and to have another opportunity to do that again is so special and something that I’m so grateful for and I can speak on behalf of all the boys when I say that.”