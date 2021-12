Liverpool are demanding £10m to let English defender Nathanial Phillips go. The 24-year-old is a target for West Ham as a replacement for injured Italian Angelo Ogbonna, 33. (Sun), external

Real Madrid have no plans to sell Brazilian forward Rodrygo, 20, despite links with Liverpool.(Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, striker Divock Origi is a target for Serie A clubs AC Milan - who are looking for players to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and Atalanta. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian), external

