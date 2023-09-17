Chelsea defender Axel Disasi speaking to Sky Sports: "[I feel] a little bit angry because I think we deserved to win. We missed so many chances so that's why the feeling is a little bit bad but I think we saw good movement on the pitch, good action. We don't score so we have to improve on this case. I think it will come in."

On his personal performance: "I'm happy with my performance. We didn't concede a goal so it's good for the confidence. I tried to give my best to help the team. I think Robert in goal did a great job this afternoon.

"I just try to do my best for the team. I feel better and better on the pitch."

On why Chelsea have struggled to score: "I don't know. I think we don't have luck but we have to keep going. I'm sure the goals will be coming."

On if he understands the booing from some fans at the end of the game: "I understand. They want us to win every game because we are Chelsea, we are ambitious. We have to win every game and I understand. I can say just to keep going together and I think in the future it will be good for the club."

On the current belief in the team: "We believe, the coach and team are always positive. If we keep going in this way, it will be good."