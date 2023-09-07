Dutch football expert Michael Statham has been discussing why Roberto de Zerbi is keeping faith with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on the Albion Unlimited podcast: "He's very talented with the ball at his feet. He follows quite a line of Dutch goalkeepers at the minute who are getting quite popular for that skill. He looks up to it himself. It's not just that which makes him who he is, his shot-stopping is also very good.

"I can tell though that he's not had too many shots that he could save so far. From what I can gather, he's conceded a lot of goals that were not particularly his fault.

"He could be selected as the first choice for the international side, over this international break, which would be great for him. It's because of the development that he's had over the past year, coming from nowhere to then perhaps being the first choice for Netherlands.

"And at the age he's at, he has the potential to do that of course. He can get a lot better because that's a young age for a goalkeeper as it is. The Netherlands are crying out for a number one regular goalkeeper, they've not had that. They're looking for someone regular, who's always fit and developing, and he looks like he could be that one."

