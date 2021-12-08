Transfer news: Arteta targeting attacker in January
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will target a forward in the January transfer window. (Mirror), external
Lille's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches is open to a move to Arsenal, although the Gunners may face competition from AC Milan. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Nicolas Pepe is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Arsenal and will assess his options in January. (Football.London), external
