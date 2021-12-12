Crystal Palace v Everton - confirmed team news

Christian Benteke has to make do with a place on the Crystal Palace substitutes bench - one of three changes after last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Joel Ward returns to the side and is captain while Odsonne Edouard is back in. Like Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.

Will Hughes is making his first Premier League start of the season.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kouyate, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Substitutes: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald.