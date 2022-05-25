Chelsea 'back to business' - Kenyon

The government's approval of the Chelsea takeover will be a "complete relief" for everyone connected to the club, says former Blues chief executive Peter Kenyon.

"It is great for Chelsea and great for football, to move on. Chelsea's future looks assured with good people," Kenyon told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Uncertainty is never a good place to be and the process over the last few months has not been good for anybody involved. It is great that it is resolved and everybody can look forward to next season and Chelsea being involved with the Premier League.

"My first thought [if I were still there] would be one of relief. There is a very short transfer window, the season starts early because of the World Cup. The job is to make sure Chelsea are prepared.

"Chelsea have already lost some players through not being able to sign contracts. Everybody, the squad and the management, will be relieved that they can get back on with the job they are there to do.

"It is not just about the money, it is smart money. Chelsea have been built up from 2003 to be one of the top teams in Europe. With the backers who are coming in, that is obviously going to continue - so it is back to business for everyone."