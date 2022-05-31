Saiss confirms Molineux exit
- Published
Wolves defender Romain Saiss has confirmed he is leaving Molineux after six years.
In a post on Instagram, external, he said: "The moment I feared the most has come... the moment to say goodbye to you.
"It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.
"Thank you to all the players that I consider as a family.
"I'll be a wolf forever."
Morocco international Saiss, 32, joined Wolves from Angers in 2016 and has made 181 appearnces for the West Midlands outfit.
Skip twitter post
A man who never gave anything less than 100 percent in gold & black. A warrior on the pitch and an entertainer off it.— Wolves (@Wolves) May 31, 2022
For everything you have helped us achieve over the last six years, thank you Romain.
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post