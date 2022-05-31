Saiss confirms Molineux exit

Wolves defender Romain Saiss has confirmed he is leaving Molineux after six years.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "The moment I feared the most has come... the moment to say goodbye to you.

"It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

"Thank you to all the players that I consider as a family.

"I'll be a wolf forever."

Morocco international Saiss, 32, joined Wolves from Angers in 2016 and has made 181 appearnces for the West Midlands outfit.

