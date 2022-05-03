Lingard 'saddened' by lack of farewell

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Jesse Lingard has been left upset at not being given a farewell Old Trafford appearance by Manchester United on Monday.

Lingard’s contract runs out at the end of the season and despite suggestions new manager Erik Ten Hag wants to speak with the forward about his future, it is understood the 29-year-old is set on leaving the club he joined at the age of seven.

Lingard was on the bench for last night’s 3-0 win over Brentford but was overlooked for an appearance as Phil Jones, Edinson Cavani and Fred were used as substitutes.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he wished he had five substitutes to use.

However, Lingard’s brother has posted a furious message on social media complaining that after ’20 years of blood, sweat and tears, four domestic trophies and three cup final goals, not even a farewell, no wonder it’s conference league next year’.

Lingard is understood to feel saddened at the situation.