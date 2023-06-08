BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

David Martindale will be very disappointed they didn’t make the top six, they put themselves in a good position for quite some time then ran out of steam.

He’ll be just as disappointed, if not more, after the split because they didn’t look particularly interested.

He needs to use this summer to freshen up and reinvigorate the squad, they look too comfortable in the bottom six and happy just to turn out and that’s not the philosophy of a Martindale side.

Nobody looks forward to facing Livingston and he needs to get that back for the start of next season and get the squad pushing in the same direction and aiming for that top six again.

Everyone talks about Ange Postecoglou, but Martindale’s recruitment must be very, very close to being as good as Postecoglou’s when you consider the players he’s brought in from nowhere, that nobody really knows and the impact they have made.

He’s at a bit of a crossroads, he’s got a big job in pre-season to get his squad together and push for top six next season. I have no doubts if he is able to do that, then Livingston will be a force next year that no one will look forward to playing against.

