Wolves will find 'European solution' after cancelling South Korea tour

Wolves "will find a European solution" after pulling out of their pre-season tour in South Korea.

Matches against Roma and Celtic in Incheon and Suwon will not go ahead after the club say they were "let down" by promoters.

Wolves general manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones said: "Of course, this decision is a big blow to the club from a commercial perspective, but I am fully aware of the most important reason for pre-season, which is the preparation for another important Premier League campaign.

"Because of this, we have to move on quickly from this disappointment. We have to adapt, and will find a European solution to ensure the best possible preparation.

"The players will soon be returning for pre-season and will want to know exactly what they will be doing, so, unfortunately, we can’t let this situation drag on any longer.

"The focus now has to be making sure the team’s preparation for the new season is as good as it possibly can be."