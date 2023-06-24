Rodgers 'ticks all the boxes' as Postecoglou replacement

John Collins remains disappointed with the way Brendan Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester City but thinks the Northern Irishman "ticks all the boxes" for a successor to Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers has returned to the Scottish champions four years after deciding to head back to the English top flight.

"I was disappointed when he left Celtic and my opinion was he left at the wrong time and I think he was better than Leicester City Football Club," former Celtic midfielder Collins told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"I would have thought he would go to a bigger club. I think Brendan, when he looks back and reflects on that, it was probably the wrong move."

Rodgers was sacked by Leicester in April and, although the 50-year-old does not regret his decision to join the English club, has expressed sorrow over the hurt felt by some fans at the time.

"I think it was a straight forward appointment from Celtic's board point of view," Collins said. "They've lost a great manager in Ange Postecoglou, they are looking for a new manager and Brendan Rodgers is out of contract.

"There's no compensation, he's been at the club before, he's won trebles, he's played entertaining football, he's a wonderful communicator.

"The only thing that could be questioned was how he left and when he left. But, if you ask the majority of Celtic supporters, did they enjoy watching Brendan Rodgers' team on the pitch, boy, did they enjoy watching them picking up trophy after trophy."