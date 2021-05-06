The future of out-of-contract left-back Ezgjan Alioski was one of the key talking points of Marcelo Bielsa's news conference.

He gave a lengthy response when asked if he expected the North Macedonia international to be at Elland Road next season.

"In this case they are private negotiations between the club and the player and in no way should I have an opinion," Bielsa said.

"In no way should my opinion impact on what's going to happen with Alioski. If Alioksi continues with us I would be satisfied.

"But the conditions which will allow Alioski to continue with us or not, that will be decided by Alioski and the club."

Alioski, 29, had really risen to the challenge of holding down his starting spot with excellent displays against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, his hooking at half-time in the defeat at Brighton reminded everyone of his frailties.

Reports suggest Galatasaray want him but that move would definitely blot his legacy with a section of supporters after the deaths of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight before the Uefa Cup semi-final in Istanbul in 2000.

It's clear Bielsa wants him to stay so maybe his time at Elland Road, where he arrived from FC Lugano - with his own camera crew in tow - in 2017, will extend into a fifth year.

