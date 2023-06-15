Willian has been a offered a new contract with Fulham as 10 players are set to depart the club.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger played a vital role in his first season with Marco Silva's side, helping the Cottagers finish in the top half of the table - scoring five goals and making six assists.

The Brazil international, who's contract expires on 30 June, is joined by first team regular Neeskens Kebano in being offered a new deal, alongside youngsters Luciano D'Auria-Henry, Stefan Parkes and Devan Tanton.

Fulham had already announced Joe Bryan is set to depart on the expiry of contract after five years with the club, alongside Shane Duffy, who will join Championship side Norwich.

The club also confirmed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and youth graduate Steven Sessegnon are among the other eight players who will be leaving the club.