Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

What a disappointing game.

It was all wrong from the starting XI. I am not happy that Granit Xhaka was played at left-back when we have Nuno Tavares. That decision totally unsettled the midfield.

It is really concerning that, even with Kieran Tierney out injured, Tavares is still not getting any game time and his confidence will just be dropping.

I also feel like we need to change up our attacking options and start Eddie Nketiah over Alexandre Lacazette. Nketiah had more of an impact even though he was on the pitch for less time.

Finishing in the top four is all we have to play for this season but these performances and our shallow squad depth are not filling me with confidence.

However, I want to remain positive and hope that we can scrape that top-four position.