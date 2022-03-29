Chelsea players make MOTD top-10 list
- Published
The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is back and Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been chewing over the best players never to win a Premier League title, with two former Chelsea stars making the list.
Gianfranco Zola: 3rd Shearer, 6th Richards
Zola scored 76 goals in 302 appearances for the Blues and Shearer was blown away by his ability.
"He was silky smooth as a footballer," he said. "Such an unbelievable player who had everything.
"I've also never met anyone who has a bad word to say about him."
Fernando Torres: 5th Richards, 7th Shearer
"I played against him and wow, I couldn't get near him," said Richards. "He was strong, fast, intelligent and he could finish. He had everything."
But Shearer added: "He still won the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League. It wasn't bad!"