Chelsea players make MOTD top-10 list

The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is back and Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been chewing over the best players never to win a Premier League title, with two former Chelsea stars making the list.

Gianfranco Zola: 3rd Shearer, 6th Richards

Zola scored 76 goals in 302 appearances for the Blues and Shearer was blown away by his ability.

"He was silky smooth as a footballer," he said. "Such an unbelievable player who had everything.

"I've also never met anyone who has a bad word to say about him."

Fernando Torres: 5th Richards, 7th Shearer

"I played against him and wow, I couldn't get near him," said Richards. "He was strong, fast, intelligent and he could finish. He had everything."

But Shearer added: "He still won the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League. It wasn't bad!"

