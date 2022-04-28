Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Jeremy Sarmiento is unavailable with a "slight" hamstring injury.

Yves Bissouma is back after his suspension, while Tariq Lamptey should be involved.

On Bissouma's return, Potter said: "We missed Biss when he was away. The guys filled in well but it will be good to have him back."

There have been "some great moments and happy memories" in the season so far and Potter said whatever happens in the next four games won't define Brighton's campaign.

When asked if he would give minutes to fringe players in the remaining matches, Potter said: "Picking the best team and competing for the three points is my priority. Every point in this league is important, you have to pick the team that gives you the best chance."

On Wolves, Potter said: "They are hard to create chances against and hard to score against."

He added: "I think only the top three have conceded less than Wolves. They're now competing for a European spot. Bruno's done a fantastic job."

On playing away from Amex Stadium, Potter said: "Dealing with the environment away from home, the pressure that creates, makes playing away harder."

