On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms is hoping he fares better at Hampden than he did at Wembley nearly a year ago as he eyes a Scottish Cup final place with Heart of Midlothian.

The 21-year-old scored two goals for Blackpool in their League One play-off semi-final win over Oxford United but had to watch from the sidelines after picking up an injury in training a day before the final. (Daily Record)