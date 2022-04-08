Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Six weeks ago, Wolves were similarly placed, in the slipstream of European qualification, seemingly poised to strike. There was great excitement they could break through – but two subdued performances against Arsenal and West Ham deflated that.

Here they are again. Hopes slumped after Wolves’ collapse against Leeds and the absences of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez but, after beating Aston Villa more convincingly than the result implied, Wolves fans head north with realistic dreams that trips to Europe could be back next season.

Bruno Lage has not discussed Europe so far – joking about fans wanting a pre-season tour – but yesterday he cautiously addressed it, noting that if they are to seriously challenge, they must stockpile points now. In May they face Chelsea, Liverpool and – when rearranged – probably Manchester City too. While Wolves were unlucky not to draw with both title contenders earlier this season, they will not want to leave too much to do.

Tonight’s game then is very important. Beating Newcastle, whose surge seems to be running out of fuel, would increase pressure on Manchester United and West Ham as they move above them until tomorrow at least. Wolves will still be without Neves and Jimenez, but their absences were covered last weekend, so they can be confident Fabio Silva and others will take their chances.

European qualification may have greater value for Wolves than just a few jolly trips. The summer will bring major decisions for recruitment and retention, most notably the evidently much-coveted Neves. Reaching Europe will surely strengthen the appeal of either joining – or staying with – Lage’s group.