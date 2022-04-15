Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is hoping to consolidate Tottenham's position in the top four on Saturday - but faces familiarly tough opposition in the shape of Brighton.

The two sides have played each other twice in the past two months, Spurs winning both times, but Conte is anticipating a "difficult game".

"We are playing against a team that is really strong," said Conte. "We have played them twice in the last period and in both games we struggled a lot against them.

"They are well organised, have good players and a good manager. I watched their last game against Arsenal and they deserved to win.

"If anyone thinks we can't find difficulty against Brighton then they are wrong."

Graham Potter was equally complimentary in discussing Spurs and doesn't think their recent matches will count for much.

"That's just the past," he said. "We're hopefully in a better place and can play better but we'll need to if we want to get something at Spurs.

"They've improved, they've had impressive results. Antonio has done an amazing job there.

"Huge credit to him. They are a top team and we know from experience how hard they are to play against."