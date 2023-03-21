O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

After an exhausting European exit, all eyes were on Arsenal as they hosted Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Despite the defeat against Sporting Lisbon, Mikel Arteta and the players were back to their best with full focus now on the Premier League, and the 4-1 win was comfortable.

At the heart of the first half unlocking of Palace was Benjamin White.

White, who has adapted to a new right-back role, has been excellent this season and often under-appreciated. His omission from the latest England squad is another example of that.

The relationship he has built with Bukayo Saka down the right has been a key reason why the team are currently top of the table. It is strange that Gareth Southgate wouldn’t want to have the option of replicating that relationship and understanding on England’s right side, despite the plethora of options in White’s position.

White’s omission will only benefit Arsenal, though, as it will allow some rest time before the title run-in starts.

With 10 games to go, Arteta will be hopeful that the squad returns from international duty unscathed as the match difficulty ramps up in April.