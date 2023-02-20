Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your views after Aberdeen went down 4-0 to Celtic at Parkhead.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Steven: Not unexpected. Without McCrorie and Scales they are too weak in defence and midfield to challenge a team of Celtic’s quality. The next two games are key to determine whether Aberdeen can still finish in the top six or will compete in the bottom half of the table. The results will also impact the urgency of the manager decision.

Andy: The gulf between the sides is huge. I don't even think that Celtic got into top gear. They didn't have to! It's difficult to see a way forward.

Donald: Can only be thankful that it wasn’t a much heavier defeat! Barry is doing the best that he can, but I don’t think that he’s the man to take the Dons forward. We need a figure that will attract top talent to Pittodrie, and will demand serious transfer spending by the board. Only very serious money will will allow us to compete.

Niall: Regrettably this is another humiliation in Glasgow. Despite the gulf in class Aberdeen made it far too easy for Celtic - sitting in with a back five, no real creativity in midfield and no threat up front. A new, experienced manager needed now!

Jason: What's with the five at the back? It didn't work for Goodwin, why would Robson think it works?