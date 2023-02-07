James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

The draw at Newcastle was the biggest sign yet that West Ham are returning to the same side we had become accustomed to under David Moyes over the past two seasons.

Despite the calamitous start, which had many fans fearing a thrashing, we got ourselves back into the game and came away with a well-deserved point.

Not many teams have been able to score there this season, let alone take points away, so it can only be seen as a positive result.

But, while the result was good, it was the overall performance which was most pleasing.

Declan Rice was back to his best in the middle of the park, Lucas Paqueta looked comfortable and creative alongside him in his favoured number eight role, Emerson looked the best we've seen of him and Nayef Aguerd showed just why his pre-season injury was such a disaster.

We're now on a run of one defeat in six, conceding just twice in that time, and take huge confidence into our next two fixtures: Chelsea at home and Tottenham away.

Both are difficult but equally winnable and, if we continue to improve and find our old selves again, we'll be in a good position to take something from both games and start climbing the table.