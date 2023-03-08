Thilo Kehrer, Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna are all in the travelling party. Maxwel Cornet is also going but unlikely to play, while Vladimir Coufal remains sidelined.

Moyes said he is not intimidated by the fixture schedule: "We know Thursday-Sunday is never a brilliant situation, but this is something we did for most of last season. All clubs in the top half of the Premier League want to get in these competitions and we want to win it if possible."

On morale after the loss at Brighton, Moyes said: "Defeats are never a good thing but, in the main, results have steadily gone up since we’ve come back from the World Cup. The game at Old Trafford took a lot out of us and it was always going to be tough at Brighton. You have to move on."

The Hammers boss said he does view the game as a priority: "I’d love to win the competition. I’d love to progress West Ham. To win any trophy as a manager or as a player, very few get that opportunity. It would be a hell of an achievement to reach a quarter-final two years in a row."