Hearts 3-1 Dundee United: Who impressed?

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "I'm really, really proud of them. My boys gave absolutely everything.

"My first thought is I thought it [the red card] was harsh. It was a full-blooded tackle and he won the ball clearly. I haven't seen it again so I'm talking from memory.

"For the rest of the first half with 10 men we were good. We knew we were going to have to defend in the second half as Hearts are a top side.

"Up until the first goal I thought we held everything they threw at us and then it changed after that. I can't ask any more of my players.

"Things will turn. It feels like it's another sore one to take, we lost Jamie McGrath in the warm up and Peter Pawlett with a hamstring so it feels like things are against us.

"But I believe we'll get where we need to get to."