Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Both of these teams had an absolute shocker in the FA Cup in midweek, losing at home to lower division sides.

Southampton's defeat by League Two side Grimsby Town is the more damaging one for their manager, because Ruben Selles has only just started out.

But Leicester's result was awful as well. They were second best for long periods of their game against Blackburn Rovers and got what they deserved. The FA Cup could have rescued a miserable season for the Foxes, but not any more.

So, both sets of fans will be sore after what has just happened and I don't think they will get much to give them a lift here either.

Both teams are desperate for a win, but I'm going for a draw.

AntsLive's prediction: 1-2

Find out how Sutton and AntsLives think the other games will go here