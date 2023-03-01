It was a similar story for Leeds at Fulham, according to former West Ham full-back Scott Minto, after Javi Gracia's side put in a "very impressive performance" but left empty-handed.

The Whites had more total shots than their hosts, more on target, hit the woodwork and had two goals disallowed but exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that he saw good signs from the Premier League strugglers, but admitted that was exactly what previous boss Jesse Marsch used to say.

"We need to be careful we don't keep on saying that Leeds played well but lost," he said. "They attacked and counter attacked really well and you cannot believe they have not scored.

"He can take a lot of positives from the game and only lost to two moments of brilliance. You get the feeling Gracia did not see this game as a distraction but ultimately now it's all about the Premier League.

"They simply have to stay up. Leeds United cannot go down again."

Listen to full analysis over here on BBC Sounds