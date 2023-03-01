Man City form part of new drive in women's game

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

One of the most senior executives at Manchester City will help grow the women’s game as part of a new working group featuring 12 top-level figures.

Omar Berrada is the club’s chief football operations officer and oversees both the men’s and women’s team at the moment.

The working group will develop a long-term vision and an ambitious business plan for the women’s professional game in England.

Other top-ranking officials include: the chief executive of Brighton, Paul Barber; Baroness Karen Brady, the vice chair of West Ham; Steve Parish, chairman of Crystal Palace; and Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA director of women’s football.

Since 2014, when the women's team were aligned with the rest of the club, Manchester City have continued to show strong indicators that they emphasise the importance of the women’s game, winning one Super League title, three FA Cups and four League Cups.

The women play at the Academy Stadium, which is part of the City Football Academy in east Manchester. They also use the same state-of-the-art training facilities as the men’s and academy squads.

City have continued to invest in the women's squad using a blend of internationally recognisable talent, as well as local stars - such as Kiera Walsh, who moved to Barcelona in the summer, life-long fan Esme Morgan and goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Sandy MacIver.

There have also been a wide range of sponsorship deals into the women’s team.

The working group will be led by Nikki Doucet, who has a background in sports business and investment banking.