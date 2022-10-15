Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Match of the Day: "The players put in a good performance, strong defensively and limited a good Palace team. We had some really good moments to get into the final third and lacked the final pass or a bit of a luck. Overall the performance was good.

"We have played well to 60 odd minutes and then found ways to lose. You have to defend well to win and this season I always felt we would have to be patient after our market in the summer. You can see the players gaining confidence but in that final third we need a bit more luck."

On some boos at the end: "We have set standards with two fifths and and eighth, but we were unable to improve in the market, so we have to knuckle down with what we have. I totally respect our supporters, and when you are suffering there will always be that (the booing).

"My dedication is that we stay strong and gradually I hope we can pull away. It is my responsibility and I accept that."