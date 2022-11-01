Arsenal sent scouts to watch Palmeiras and Brazil midfielder Danilo last week, with the Gunners interested in bringing the 21-year-old in in January. (Sun), external

The club are also in talks with Orlando City's 22-year-old Uruguay winger Facundo Torres. (Evening Standard), external

The Gunners have offered defender William Saliba a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Leicester City are not thinking about selling Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans in January, amid reports Arsenal are still interested in signing the 25-year-old. (90min), external

Meanwhile, England are hopeful Bukayo Saka will be fit for the World Cup having spoken to Arsenal after the forward was forced injured against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. (Mail), external

