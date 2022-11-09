Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes told Sportsound: "Well beaten. Nowhere near it. First goal isn't good enough, second isn't much better. United were good, and I thought Steven Fletcher lead the line brilliantly and he gave them inspiration at the top of the pitch.

"I don't think the wall jumps properly for the third goal and we made some changes to stop the bleeding. The changes helped and we spoke at half-time about showing energy, passion, show that we care. I thought we got that, we had umpteen opportunities and I thought we should have had a penalty, but the damage was done.

"The second-half counts for nothing though. The first half was awful and I apologise to the supporters, that's my responsibility. We were far too easy to play against.

"There will be a lot of people pointing fingers and saying 'they'll go down' and making an opinion on us. We've got to do something about that and fight back."